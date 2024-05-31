Prashant Kishor's top 10 predictions on Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP, Congress and others: Will he be right as exit polls come out tomorrow?

Exit Polls will be released tomorrow after voting for the final phase ends on June 1 at 6 pm. The final result will be announced on June 4, when votes will be counted. Political strategist Prashant Kishor has made several predictions for BJP, Congress, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and several other things.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 18th general election in India, will see its seventh phase of voting tomorrow for the 543 seats. Held over seven phases, the elections have been a fierce contest between the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, along with their respective alliances.
Take a look at Prashant Kishor's prediction for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:
- Prashant Kishor has said in several interviews that the current BJP government at the Centre does not face significant dissatisfaction or a strong demand for an alternative in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- He predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the BJP to another win, with the party getting around 303 seats.
- Kishor mentioned that if there had been widespread public dissent against the party's leader, ousting the BJP from power would have been possible. While there is some discontent and dissatisfaction with the party, there is no widespread anger against PM Modi himself.
- Jan Suraaj chief also said that for the BJP to be removed from power, they would have to lose 100 seats in North and West India without making gains in the East and South. He expressed doubt about the BJP losing 100 seats in the North and West.
- Despite forecasts of setbacks in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Kishor suggested that the BJP might only lose 20-30 seats. However, he believes they will likely offset these losses with gains in the South and East.
- Kishor believes that Congress won't get 100 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "They (Congress) cannot get three figures. They wouldn't get three figures," he said in an interview.
- He has also predicted that the BJP's vote share and seats will increase in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.
- In an interview with India Today, Kishor said after coming to power, BJP will put petroleum under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and implement vital restrictions to the financial freedom of states.
- Kishor also predicted that India will become more assertive in handling geopolitical issues. "At the global level, India's assertiveness will increase while dealing with countries. There is chatter among diplomats of an aggressive Indian diplomacy bordering on being arrogant," he said.
- In Bihar, he said that Jan Suraaj will win on its own in 2025 and Congress is nowhere seen on the ground in the state.
- Kishor confidently said that the BJP would gain more seats in eastern and southern India and experience a considerable surge in vote share in Tamil Nadu. He had predicted that BJP will reach double digits in vote share in Tamil Nadu for the first time.