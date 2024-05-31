Prashant Kishor's top 10 predictions on Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP, Congress and others: Will he be right as exit polls come out tomorrow?

Exit Polls will be released tomorrow after voting for the final phase ends on June 1 at 6 pm. The final result will be announced on June 4, when votes will be counted. Political strategist Prashant Kishor has made several predictions for BJP, Congress, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and several other things.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 18th general election in India, will see its seventh phase of voting tomorrow for the 543 seats. Held over seven phases, the elections have been a fierce contest between the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, along with their respective alliances.

Take a look at Prashant Kishor's prediction for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: