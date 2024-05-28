'Congress is nowhere in Bihar': Prashant Kishor after Rahul Gandhi's mega rallies ahead of final phase

Political strategist Prashant Kishor recently took a jibe at Congress by saying that Rahul Gandhi-led party is nowhere to be seen in Bihar. He suggested that there was zero credible visibility of Congress in the state. Kishor's comments came on the day Rahul Gandhi held, along with Tejashwi Yadav, multiple rallies in several parts of Bihar.

Related Articles

"I am in Bihar and I am doing padayatra in this state. As far as Congress is concerned and they want an answer from me in the context of Congress, I did not see Congress anywhere in the villages of Bihar. I have been doing padayatra for the last 17 months. I did not see Congress anywhere, nor did I see a Congress flag, nor any worker, nor any program," Kishor said while responding to a question from journalists.

This time, Congress is in alliance with Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD and 5 other parties in Bihar. As per the seat-sharing deal, the grand old party is contesting on nine seats while RJD on 23 and rest of seats have gone to other parties.

Kishor said Congress is a big political party, and if they are putting efforts in Bihar, then it is a good thing for them. However, he added, "I can't see any presence of Congress in Bihar." Speaking about RJD, he noted that the party's responsibilities lie with Tejashwi Yadav and Jagdanand Singh. The reasons for their roles are known only to RJD members. As for Congress, only they can explain their plans in Bihar.

He recently said in an interview with India Today that Jan Suraaj will win the elections in 2025 in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at a rally in Bihar, claimed that Modi is certainly not going to become the Prime Minister as INDIA bloc's wave is very much evident in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Congress leader also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Parmatma' remark during three election rallies in Bihar.

Gandhi said, “PM says that he does not take decisions, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of Parmatma. You know why he has brought up the Parmatma story? Because when ED [Enforcement Directorate] will ask him about Adani after elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by Parmatma.”