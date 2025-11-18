'Pre-meditated war': Ex-army general warns of multi-city terror plot against India, urges New Delhi to repeat 1971 win

His tweet comes at a time when the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has revealed that the accused in the Delhi bomb blast had plans to carry out rocket bomb attacks across the national capital and other cities before leaving those plans in favour of a car bomb.
The planned attack, as per investigators, involved the use of modified drones to deliver rocket-based explosives, a strategy used widely by terror groups such as Hamas and ISIS for its high kill count and ability to cause widespread panic in crowded urban environments.
The convergence was highlighted after Jasir Bilal Wani, aka Danish, was arrested. Identified as an "active co-conspirator", Danish was part of a Jaish module planning attacks in multiple cities across India using weaponised drones, similar to those used by Hamas in Israel.
The Pahalgam attack mirrored Hamas methods, targeting non-Muslims and using helmet cameras. “Targeting a vacation resort, middle-class Hindus, it is evident that the Pakistanis are trying the same tactic now. It should be no more successful for Pakistan than it was for Hamas,” said former Pentagon official Michael Rubin.
Israel’s envoy Reuven Azar said, “There are similarities between the Pahalgam attack and what happened on October 7 (2023) in Israel.”
A defence analyst warned these tactics mimic Hamas. Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said, “The terrorist groups such as Hamas, LeT, TRF… they will be the permanent part that India is concerned (about).”
Moreover, doubts are also being cast against Ankara after its condolence letter mentioning the Delhi blasts as "manifestations of terrorism" went viral on social media.
"We are saddened by the loss of lives caused by an explosion that took place yesterday (10 November) in Delhi. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of India, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Turkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and its unwavering commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," the statement by Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated November 11 read.
The statement came a day before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet passed a resolution on the incident, calling it a "heinous terror incident". The resolution was passed by the Cabinet on November 12, around two days after the explosion.