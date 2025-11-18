'Pre-meditated war': Ex-army general warns of multi-city terror plot against India, urges New Delhi to repeat 1971 win

Maj Gen (retd) G.D. Bakshi has issued one of his sharpest warnings yet, claiming that Pakistan — along with Bangladesh and Turkey — has launched a “full-scale asymmetric attack” on India, including planned bombings across multiple cities and possible chemical and biological strikes. Calling it an “act of pre-meditated war,” he urged India to retaliate with “full force.”

Bakshi said India must assemble its own counter-coalition with countries like Russia, Israel and France, and deploy “overt and covert” capabilities. Nations, he argued, must now be asked clearly: “Are you with us or against us in the war against terror?”

He alleged Pakistan intended to “delegitimise the Indian government” through mass-casualty strikes designed to “ridicule India’s red lines” and tarnish its global rise. Bakshi also called for a regime-change mission in Pakistan to remove what he labelled the “insane regime of Mad Mullah Munir.”

Invoking India’s most decisive military triumph, he declared that the time had come to “repeat the 1971 victory.” He further claimed Pakistan was already in a “two-front war situation,” and alleged that the families of Pakistani generals had begun to flee.

Pak and a coalition of countries like Bangladesh and Turkiye have Declared a full scale asymmetric attack against India incuding a spate of Planned bombings in Multiple cities and chemical and biological poison attacks. This is an act of pre- meditated war and india must Counter-… — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) November 17, 2025