Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
'Pre-meditated war': Ex-army general warns of multi-city terror plot against India, urges New Delhi to repeat 1971 win

'Pre-meditated war': Ex-army general warns of multi-city terror plot against India, urges New Delhi to repeat 1971 win

His tweet comes at a time when the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has revealed that the accused in the Delhi bomb blast had plans to carry out rocket bomb attacks across the national capital and other cities before leaving those plans in favour of a car bomb.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 18, 2025 1:55 PM IST
'Pre-meditated war': Ex-army general warns of multi-city terror plot against India, urges New Delhi to repeat 1971 winThe explosion of the Hyundai i20 in the middle of a busy street in Old Delhi claimed the lives of 13 people and left over 20 injured. 

Maj Gen (retd) G.D. Bakshi has issued one of his sharpest warnings yet, claiming that Pakistan — along with Bangladesh and Turkey — has launched a “full-scale asymmetric attack” on India, including planned bombings across multiple cities and possible chemical and biological strikes. Calling it an “act of pre-meditated war,” he urged India to retaliate with “full force.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bakshi said India must assemble its own counter-coalition with countries like Russia, Israel and France, and deploy “overt and covert” capabilities. Nations, he argued, must now be asked clearly: “Are you with us or against us in the war against terror?”

He alleged Pakistan intended to “delegitimise the Indian government” through mass-casualty strikes designed to “ridicule India’s red lines” and tarnish its global rise. Bakshi also called for a regime-change mission in Pakistan to remove what he labelled the “insane regime of Mad Mullah Munir.”

Invoking India’s most decisive military triumph, he declared that the time had come to “repeat the 1971 victory.” He further claimed Pakistan was already in a “two-front war situation,” and alleged that the families of Pakistani generals had begun to flee.

Advertisement

His tweet comes at a time when the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has revealed that the accused in the Delhi bomb blast had plans to carry out rocket bomb attacks across the national capital and other cities before leaving those plans in favour of a car bomb.

The planned attack, as per investigators, involved the use of modified drones to deliver rocket-based explosives, a strategy used widely by terror groups such as Hamas and ISIS for its high kill count and ability to cause widespread panic in crowded urban environments. 

Advertisement

The convergence was highlighted after Jasir Bilal Wani, aka Danish, was arrested. Identified as an "active co-conspirator", Danish was part of a Jaish module planning attacks in multiple cities across India using weaponised drones, similar to those used by Hamas in Israel. 

The Pahalgam attack mirrored Hamas methods, targeting non-Muslims and using helmet cameras. “Targeting a vacation resort, middle-class Hindus, it is evident that the Pakistanis are trying the same tactic now. It should be no more successful for Pakistan than it was for Hamas,” said former Pentagon official Michael Rubin.

Israel’s envoy Reuven Azar said, “There are similarities between the Pahalgam attack and what happened on October 7 (2023) in Israel.”

A defence analyst warned these tactics mimic Hamas. Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said, “The terrorist groups such as Hamas, LeT, TRF… they will be the permanent part that India is concerned (about).”

Moreover, doubts are also being cast against Ankara after its condolence letter mentioning the Delhi blasts as "manifestations of terrorism" went viral on social media. 

"We are saddened by the loss of lives caused by an explosion that took place yesterday (10 November) in Delhi. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of India, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Turkiye reiterates its principled stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and its unwavering commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," the statement by Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated November 11 read. 

Advertisement

The statement came a day before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet passed a resolution on the incident, calling it a "heinous terror incident". The resolution was passed by the Cabinet on November 12, around two days after the explosion. 

Published on: Nov 18, 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today