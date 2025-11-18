‘Suicide bombing is very misunderstood’: Red Fort bomber Dr Umar in old video

In a video that has now emerged, Dr Umar un Nabi can be seen saying that the concept of suicide bombing is “very misunderstood”. Dr Umar was responsible for the explosion of the Hyundai i20 in the middle of a busy Old Delhi street, killing 13 and injuring many others.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A video has now emerged that shows Dr Umar, speaking in fluent English. He can be seen saying, “One of the very misunderstood concept is what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation.”

“There are multiple contradictions. There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it (suicide bombing). Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation,” he can be seen saying in the video, offering a glimpse into the mindset of the bomber.

“We don’t have the situation,” he said, in what appears to be a reference to his case.

Advertisement

🚨Suicide bomber Umar Nabi’s video now doing rounds: The Delhi #RedFort bomber recorded a calm pre-attack video, justifying suicide attacks as 'martyrdom'. Classic Jaish & #Pakistan ISI’s manual- flood #Kashmir valley with “shaheed” propaganda to brainwash youth. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Cts1xCzIEN — s (@Snehamtweets) November 18, 2025

Investigators believe that Umar, the most radicalised member of the Faridabad terror module, made the video to further brainwash others.

Dr Umar originally hailed from Koil village in Pulwama. His relatives described him as a quiet and introverted man who kept to himself and spent hours reading. Police sources said Umar's behaviour had changed in recent months. He had skipped university duties since October 30 and began travelling frequently between Faridabad and Delhi, visiting mosques near Ramleela Maidan and Sunehri Masjid.

Advertisement

According to the police, he went missing on November 9 following raids in Faridabad that led to the recovery of nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse and the arrest of some of his accomplices.

He is believed to have gone underground near Dhauj village, switching off five phones.

During the probe, investigators found that Umar and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after police busted the terror module, had travelled to Turkey, where their handlers are suspected to be operating.