President Murmu appoints new Governors for Haryana and Goa, LG for Ladakh. Here's who's in, who's out

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, and senior politician Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as Governor of Goa.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, has been named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The President has also accepted the resignation of Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The appointments signal a reshuffle in key constitutional positions across two states and a Union Territory.

Ashim Kumar Ghosh, who has served in senior academic roles and is known for his administrative experience in higher education, takes over as Haryana's Governor.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a veteran political figure and former Union Minister for Civil Aviation, will assume charge in Goa. Raju has held several important positions in both Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre over his decades-long political career.

Kavinder Gupta, a senior BJP leader from Jammu, becomes the new face of New Delhi's administrative presence in Ladakh. Gupta has previously served as Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly and was appointed Deputy CM during the PDP-BJP coalition period.