Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make historic visit to Kuwait: Here's what on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in over 40 years. The last such visit occurred in 1981 when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Kuwait.

Invited by Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Modi's itinerary includes meetings with Kuwait's top leadership, including the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister. These discussions aim to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, culture, and community relations.

In a notable engagement, Modi plans to visit a labour camp housing Indian blue-collar workers and will address the Indian community at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex during a 'Hala Modi' event. Additionally, he will attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates that Modi's visit will “open a new chapter” in India-Kuwait relations. Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary for Overseas Indian Affairs, stated that the visit is expected to enhance existing partnerships while exploring new opportunities for collaboration, including discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement.

Chatterjee also highlighted the visit's potential to strengthen ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which Kuwait currently chairs. The GCC, comprising the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, plays a crucial role in regional politics and economics.

India is one of Kuwait's top trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $10.47 billion in 2023-24. Indian exports to Kuwait rose significantly, increasing from $1.56 billion in 2022-23 to $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 34.7%. Kuwait also serves as a vital energy partner for India, supplying 3% of the country’s crude oil needs, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over $10 billion in India.