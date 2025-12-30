Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra to get engaged in January 2026? Here's what we know so far

Preparations are progressing for a discreet engagement between Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, and Aviva Baig in early January 2026. The Vadra family has reportedly chosen to keep the event intimate and shielded from public attention. Sources told India Today that arrangements are already in progress, with an emphasis on keeping the gathering intimate and away from the public gaze.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Amid political buzz in the capital, preparations are quietly underway for a private family celebration, with Raihan Vadra, son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, set to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig, as per sources close to the family.

The engagement is planned as a two to three-day function in Rajasthan, a region closely linked to the Gandhi family, with the date being finalised according to family availability.

According to people familiar with the developments, Raihan recently proposed to Aviva during a private moment, and the proposal was accepted. The commitment was reached earlier this season, following the informal proposal and acceptance.

Raihan Vadra, 25, is known for his work as a photographer focusing on nature and wildlife. His exhibitions have been displayed both physically and online, highlighting his creative pursuits. Aviva Baig, who is based in Delhi, comes from a prominent family and is engaged in creative projects, chiefly in portrait and travel photography.

Advertisement

The two are understood to have met through professional circles several years ago, bonding over shared creative interests and a love for visual storytelling, which later grew into a personal relationship. Their shared background in photography reportedly fostered a long-term bond that eventually led to their engagement.

Neither the Vadra family nor the Indian National Congress have issued any official statement on the same. However, sources confirmed that the ceremony is being planned as a private family event, even as public attention remains firmly on the Vadra-Gandhi family’s political engagements. Further official details are anticipated as the date approaches.

Both families have since agreed to the alliance, paving the way for the engagement ceremony. Consents from both sides have enabled the formal planning of the upcoming event.

Advertisement

At present, specifics remain under wraps as the families focus on maintaining privacy. Details about the celebration are expected to be shared closer to the engagement date.