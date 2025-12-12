'Unable to meet Rahul Gandhi for 3 yrs': Ex-Cong MLA writes scathing letter to Sonia, says THIS on Priyanka

Mohammed Moquim, a former Congress MLA from Odisha, recently wrote a scathing letter to the grand old party's matriarch Sonia Gandhi. In this letter, he said that he has been unable to meet Rahul Gandhi for the last 3 years.

The letter comes at a time when the Congress party's Odisha unit is bearing the brunt of internal favouritism and inaccessible top leadership.

"Madam, with a heavy heart, I submit that despite being an MLA, I was unable to meet Shri Rahul Gandhi ji for almost 3 years. This is not a personal grievance but a reflection of a wider emotional disconnect felt by workers across India," the letter read.

Due to Rahul being inaccessible, Moquim mentioned that the party's booth workers, block presidents, and district-level leaders are feeling disillusioned and unheard.

"This alienation makes electoral conversions nearly impossible. Many selfless workers, who stood strong all these years, feel directionless and unappreciated today."

He furthermore said that the party is not able to connect with the country's youth due to its current leadership style, making a pitch for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"I firmly believe the nation and especially its youth are waiting for Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji to take a central, visible and active leadership role. It is equally important that leaders like Sachin Pilot, DK Shivakumar, A Revanth Reddy, Dr Shashi Tharoor, among others, form the core leadership of the party as they have the credibility, energy and connection needed to inspire and mobilise young Indians."

In stark contrast, the Congress veteran said that workers in the state unit were encouraged, heard and valued under the leadership of Indira, Rajiv, and Sonia Gandhi.

He noted that this connection with the party workers helped in building loyalty, identity and conviction. Further, he added that the party is fading into obscurity in Odisha due to internal decisions and not external defeats.

Moquim mentioned that in 2023, Sarat Patnaik's appointment as Odisha Congress president raised serious concerns, as he lost 6 consecutive Lok Sabha elections and that his appointment weakened morale at all levels.

During Patnaik's tenure, the party witnessed its lowest vote share in its history at just 13 per cent in the 2024 elections. After the 2024 debacle, Bhakta Charan Das replaced Patnaik in 2025.

Das too has previously lost 3 consecutive polls, and the party lost by a margin of around 83,000 votes in the Nuapada assembly bypoll, which was a part of Das' parliamentary constituency.

"When a leader cannot secure trust in his own constituency, workers naturally lose confidence in his leadership and raise concerns in his ability to guide the Party in Odisha. Thousands of grassroots workers are now confused, demoralised and directionless."

He further drew the party high command's attention to the public support from Das and his MLA son Sagar for a separate Koshal state, claiming that this previously created "deep unrest" among party workers.