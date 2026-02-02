Probe of VSR Learjet accident in Sept 2023 in ‘final stages’, says AAIB as it begins investigation of Ajit Pawar plane crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) announced on Monday that its enquiry into the September 2023 accident involving a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 at Mumbai airport is now in its final stages. This development comes as scrutiny mounts over the timeline of the investigation, following a fatal crash involving another VSR Ventures Learjet 45 near Baramati on January 28, which resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

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AAIB stated that the investigation team has reviewed all available evidence and associated documentation for the Mumbai incident. "The investigation is in the final stages. The investigation team is trying their best to finalise the report on top priority," the AAIB said in a statement.

On September 14, 2023, the Learjet 45 (VT-DBL) departed Visakhapatnam airport and crashed while landing at Mumbai. The bureau reported, "The aircraft had earlier taken off from Visakhapatnam airport, and while landing at Mumbai airport, the aircraft continuously drifted to the right of Runway 27 and crash landed at the shoulder of the intersection of Taxiway W and N."

There were eight individuals on board the aircraft, including two crew members. The AAIB released a detailed preliminary report, incorporating initial findings from the flight recorders, which was published on its website.

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According to AAIB’s statement, "The co-pilot suffered serious injury, whereas the PIC (Pilot In Command) and 6 passengers suffered minor injuries. The co-pilot could not be interviewed for a long time since he was in bad shape. The aircraft was destroyed during the accident.”

The delay in the publication of the AAIB's final report into the September 2023 Mumbai crash has drawn questions, especially in light of the Baramati incident involving a similar model owned by VSR Ventures. Both accidents have led to increased public interest and calls for swift completion of the ongoing enquiry.

Meanwhile, investigation into the Baramati air crash is progressing, with the civil aviation ministry stating that the investigation was progressing expeditiously, and the Black Box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered on 29 January.

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Both incidents have placed the AAIB's processes under close observation, with authorities emphasising their commitment to comprehensive analysis and timely reporting.

