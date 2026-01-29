Hours before the Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed near Baramati airport on Wednesday, 25-year-old co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak sent her grandmother in Gwalior a brief message: “Good morning.” It turned out to be her final communication before the flight went down, killing all five on board.

Shambhavi was among the five people who died when a Learjet 45 travelling from Mumbai to Baramati crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district. The victims included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, flight attendant Pinky Mali, and Pawar’s Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, besides Shambhavi.

The crash came as the Nationalist Congress Party president was headed to Baramati, his political stronghold, where he was scheduled to address public meetings in the run-up to the Zilla Parishad elections on February 5. Pawar’s cremation is scheduled for 11 am.

A family shaped by aviation

Shambhavi’s journey into the cockpit began at home. She was the daughter of retired Air Force pilot Vikram Pathak and spent a part of her early life in Gwalior during one of her father’s postings. Her grandmother said she studied at Air Force Vidya Bharti School in the city until Class 5, before the family shifted to Delhi following a transfer.

Later, Shambhavi trained as a commercial pilot in New Zealand, her family said, before flying routes to cities across India and abroad, including Delhi, London and Russia.

A final text that felt unusual

Meera Pathak told PTI that the “good morning” message stood out because her granddaughter did not message frequently. A few hours later, the family received the phone call they never expected. Around 11 am, Meera’s younger son informed her that Shambhavi had been on board the flight that crashed near Baramati.

Soon after, Shambhavi’s father and Meera’s elder son told relatives they were travelling to Pune to bring her body back.

Remembered in Gwalior

Neighbours in Gwalior said Shambhavi was known as a cheerful and sharp young woman who remained close to her family despite a hectic flying schedule. One neighbour, Usha Uniyal, told PTI that Shambhavi was exceptionally bright and playful, and would make time to meet her grandmother whenever she was in the city.

Another neighbour recalled that Shambhavi visited Gwalior for her grandfather’s death anniversary in 2024 and was last in the city again on October 12, 2025. These memories now carry a heavier meaning.