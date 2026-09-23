Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Promised ₹60,000 salary, got ₹30,000: Bihar man returns from Senegal after ordeal

Promised ₹60,000 salary, got ₹30,000: Bihar man returns from Senegal after ordeal

The man alleged that soon after joining the company, his passport and visa were taken by the company. He claimed that he was made to work for around 12 hours every day

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 8:59 PM IST
Promised ₹60,000 salary, got ₹30,000: Bihar man returns from Senegal after ordealUmashankar Kumar was stranded in Senegal for 4 months.

Umashankar Kumar, a resident of Kothiyan village in Kudhani block of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, returned home on Monday after spending nearly four months in Dakar, Senegal, where he had travelled for work, India Today reported on Wednesday.

His return brought an emotional reunion with his wife Chandni Devi and their children, who embraced him after months apart.

Advertisement

Promised ₹60,000 salary, Gets ₹30,000 job

According to Umashankar, he decided to travel to Senegal because his family was facing financial difficulties, particularly over his daughter's marriage. An acquaintance had reportedly promised him a job in Senegal with a monthly salary of ₹60,000.

READ THIS: 'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rain

He reached Dakar on May 17, 2026. However, Umashankar alleged that the reality was different from what he had been promised. Instead of earning ₹60,000 per month, he was allegedly made to work under an agreement for ₹30,000 a month.

He began working at a company's hatchery on May 19.

Claims Passport was taken; worked 12 hours daily

Advertisement

Umashankar alleged that soon after joining the company, his passport and visa were taken by the company. He claimed that he was made to work for around 12 hours every day.

He also said his health deteriorated during his stay, but he continued to face pressure to work. Being alone in a foreign country without his documents added to his difficulties. According to him, his money eventually ran out, and he even struggled to arrange food.

The prolonged situation left him under severe mental stress. Umashankar said there were several moments when he feared he might never be able to return to India.

MEA, Indian Embassy intervene

With his passport reportedly in the company's possession and little money left, Umashankar sought help. He said information about his situation eventually reached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Senegal.

Advertisement

The company owner was reportedly called to the embassy last Wednesday. Umashankar was also present during a hearing that lasted around four hours.

Following the intervention, he said, the company owner returned his passport on the embassy's instructions. Arrangements were also made for his return ticket to India.

ALSO READ: Can ₹199 Instagram subscriptions bring in ₹3 lakh a month? The maths behind Major Rishabh Sambyal’s viral figure

Emotional return to Muzaffarpur

Umashankar reached Delhi Airport on Sunday and later boarded a special train for Muzaffarpur from Delhi Junction at 6 pm. He arrived at his village late Monday evening.

Speaking about his return, Umashankar said, "I had given up hope of returning to India. With the initiative of Union Minister and MP Dr Rajbhushan Choudhary and Tourism Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta, I have been able to return to my country and my soil today."

He said he would never forget his four months in Senegal and now does not want to work abroad again.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 8:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more