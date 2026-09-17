Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rain

'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rain

A heartwarming gesture in Uttarakhand is winning hearts online after a man handed his new Adidas shoes to a delivery worker braving the rain in slippers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:02 PM IST
'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rainUttarakhand Man gifts new Adidas shoes

A simple act of kindness by a man in Uttarakhand has caught the attention of social media after he gave his brand-new Adidas shoes to a delivery partner who was working in slippers during the rain.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Instagram by Aman Sharma through his account, @peaksandthrottle. The footage shows a delivery worker arriving on a bicycle while wearing slippers and appearing to be soaked from the rain.

Advertisement

According to Sharma, he noticed the delivery partner working without proper protection from the weather. The worker also did not appear to be wearing a raincoat.

READ THIS: Who let the dogs out? Yuva Sena's unique protest in Niphad Panchayat office goes viral

Sharma called out to him from his balcony and asked whether he wanted a pair of shoes. He then told the delivery partner that the footwear was a new pair of Adidas shoes. The worker stopped his bicycle, after which Sharma went downstairs and handed the shoes to him.

The delivery partner can be seen examining the shoes before leaving on his bicycle.

‘He needed it more than me’

Explaining why he decided to give away his new shoes, Sharma said he noticed the worker delivering orders in difficult weather conditions.

Advertisement

“He had no raincoat, so he was wet, and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time on his cycle... he had worn slippers. So I just gave him my shoes,” Sharma said.

Social media reaction

The gesture has since gone viral, with social media users praising Sharma for helping the delivery worker without making the moment overly elaborate. Several users also appreciated that the delivery partner's identity was not revealed in the video.

ALSO READ: Wake up to sharks? This $18,000-a-night Maldives underwater suite puts you metres from the wild

One user said, "Kindness is the greatest gift one can give or receive"

Advertisement

Another user commented, "Best part he didn't throw them from there"

A third user commented, "Let everyone have a sense of pity for so many working people. Government should promulgate a law on providing uniform imcluding shoes/ raincoat to their workers.

Another user said, "Just these kinda GESTURES are required in our country rather than spreading hatred."

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more