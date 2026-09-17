'He needed it more': Uttarakhand man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner working in rain

According to Sharma, he noticed the delivery partner working without proper protection from the weather. The worker also did not appear to be wearing a raincoat.

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Sharma called out to him from his balcony and asked whether he wanted a pair of shoes. He then told the delivery partner that the footwear was a new pair of Adidas shoes. The worker stopped his bicycle, after which Sharma went downstairs and handed the shoes to him.

The delivery partner can be seen examining the shoes before leaving on his bicycle.

‘He needed it more than me’

Explaining why he decided to give away his new shoes, Sharma said he noticed the worker delivering orders in difficult weather conditions.

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“He had no raincoat, so he was wet, and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time on his cycle... he had worn slippers. So I just gave him my shoes,” Sharma said.

Social media reaction

The gesture has since gone viral, with social media users praising Sharma for helping the delivery worker without making the moment overly elaborate. Several users also appreciated that the delivery partner's identity was not revealed in the video.

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One user said, "Kindness is the greatest gift one can give or receive"

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Another user commented, "Best part he didn't throw them from there"

A third user commented, "Let everyone have a sense of pity for so many working people. Government should promulgate a law on providing uniform imcluding shoes/ raincoat to their workers.

Another user said, "Just these kinda GESTURES are required in our country rather than spreading hatred."