Protest erupts in Jamia Millia Islamia against CAA: Students demand case withdrawals

Various student groups at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday demonstrated against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019, calling on the central government to withdraw it.

In a press conference held near the varsity's gate, the protesting students demanded that the CAA be repealed and that all students charged in the anti-CAA protests nearly four years ago be released.

The students also called for the dismissal of the cases filed against them. The press address was delivered from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, with Delhi Police stationed guarded outside.

Amidst the protest, slogans like 'Delhi Police go back' and 'Long live the revolution' were chanted. Numerous students gathered on the campus with placards demanding the liberation of student activists involved in the 2019 anti-CAA protests.

Additionally, the students demanded the 'demilitarisation' of the university campus, arguing that security measures had increased following the government's notification rules for implementing the CAA on Monday.

Deployments of the Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are present in the area, with drone surveillance also being utilised to monitor the situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took a significant step on Monday by officially notifying the Citizenship Amendment Rules. This development paves the way for minorities encountering religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to secure Indian citizenship.

The newly enacted rules specifically allow for the granting of citizenship to individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, and Parsi communities who migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014.

In response to this announcement, Uttar Pradesh has been placed on high alert, anticipating potential repercussions following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).