'Proud moment for Bharat': India set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking a proud moment for the country and Gujarat. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar hailed the decision, saying, "India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad - a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi's vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent."

The announcement came after the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board recommended Ahmedabad as the proposed host for the 2030 Games, signaling the return of the event to India after two decades. A final decision will be made on November 26 at the General Assembly in Glasgow, though the recommendation is expected to be formalised as a mere formality. Ahmedabad had faced competition from Abuja, Nigeria, for the hosting rights, but the Executive Board ultimately backed the Indian city.

"The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games," stated the press release. "Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat), will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November," it added.

This announcement is a significant milestone for India, especially considering its ambition to host the Olympics in 2036, with Ahmedabad again proposed as the potential venue. The Games will be a key step in showcasing India's growing influence in the global sporting community. "A huge moment for Indian sports!...This decision reflects India’s growing dominance in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, whose commitment has put India firmly on the world sporting map," said Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dr. Donald Rukare, the Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said the Executive Board found proposals from both India and Nigeria "inspiring" but ultimately chose Ahmedabad for 2030. "The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee's findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership...and we now look ahead to the General Assembly in Glasgow where our members will make the final decision," he said.

The city has recently hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and is enhancing its sporting infrastructure to accommodate the large-scale multi-sport competition. Among the prime venues under construction is the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, which will feature an aquatics centre, a football stadium, and arenas for indoor sports, in addition to the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

The Commonwealth Games will not only be a showcase of India's sporting capabilities but will also elevate the country's stature on the global stage. The 2030 event will be the first major international sporting competition in India since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. India's bid also includes hosting all major medal-earning sports, including shooting, archery, and wrestling, which were excluded from the Glasgow 2026 roster.

