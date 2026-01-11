PSLV-C62: ISRO’s workhorse rocket back in action after 2025 setback, to launch 16 satellites tomorrow

India’s space agency, ISRO, is set to return to flight with its most trusted launch vehicle — the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) — with the PSLV-C62 mission scheduled for January 12, 2026, from Sriharikota. The rocket will place the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite into orbit, marking PSLV’s first mission since a rare failure in mid-2025.

The previous mission, PSLV-C61, launched on May 18, 2025, failed about eight minutes into flight. A sudden drop in third-stage chamber pressure caused the EOS-09 radar imaging satellite to end up in an unusable orbit.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan attributed the failure to a propulsion anomaly in the solid-fuel stage. Although a Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) investigated the incident, its detailed findings have not yet been made public, prompting some debate around transparency.

How ISRO responded

Following the setback — the third failure in 63 PSLV launches — ISRO grounded the PSLV fleet and carried out extensive post-failure reviews. Corrective measures included:

Enhanced nozzle control mechanisms

Reinforcements to the motor casing

Additional validation checks across critical subsystems

Only after these changes was the PSLV cleared for the C62 mission.

Why PSLV still matters to ISRO

Despite the hiccup, PSLV remains the backbone of India’s launch programme. Since its debut in 1993, the rocket has built a 94-95% success rate, delivering more than 350 satellites into space. Landmark missions include:

Chandrayaan-1

Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan)

The PSLV-C37 mission, which deployed a record 104 satellites in a single launch

Its four-stage design, alternating between solid and liquid propulsion, allows precise placement of satellites — especially into Sun-synchronous polar orbits — with payloads of up to 1,750 kg at 600 km altitude.

Cost, flexibility & global appeal

PSLV’s multiple variants, such as PSLV-XL and PSLV-DL, give ISRO flexibility in payload configurations while keeping launch costs relatively low — around ₹250-300 crore per mission. This makes PSLV significantly cheaper than heavier vehicles like GSLV, which are needed for geostationary missions.

That cost-effectiveness and reliability have helped PSLV win international commercial contracts, fund heavier launch systems like LVM3, and support experimentation in rideshares and reusable technologies.

PSLV has stumbled before during its first developmental flight in 1993 and again in 2017 (PSLV-C39) due to heat shield separation. Each failure led to targeted design upgrades. Since 2017, PSLV has recorded 58 consecutive successful missions, reinforcing confidence in its modular, failure-tolerant engineering approach.

What PSLV-C62 will carry

The upcoming mission will deploy EOS-Anvesha, aimed at maritime surveillance, alongside a diverse set of Indian and international co-passenger satellites. These payloads span:

Earth observation

AI and onboard data processing

IoT applications

In-orbit technology demonstrations

Academic and experimental research

The mission will test the latest fixes under close scrutiny.

As ISRO works toward maturing the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and developing a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle, PSLV continues to serve as the agency’s trusted workhorse. Its long track record, commercial relevance and adaptability mean that, despite rare failures, it remains central to India’s Earth observation, navigation (NavIC) and smallsat ambitions.