Pune bridge collapse: Several tourists feared swept away by swollen river, NDRF leads rescue operations

At least two individuals lost their lives and several others are feared missing after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune’s Maval tehsil. The incident occurred in Kundmala, a region that has experienced consistent rainfall over the past few days, contributing to a steady rise in the river’s flow. According to local authorities, it was not raining at the time of the collapse.

The bridge collapse took place in the Kundmala area, a location frequented by tourists, especially during the monsoon season. “As per preliminary information, two persons have died in the collapse, while some are feared swept away. Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to hospital for check ups,” an official from Talegaon Dabhade police station stated.

At the time of the incident, approximately 15 to 20 individuals were on the bridge. The sudden collapse resulted in several persons being swept into the river, which was swollen due to recent heavy rainfall.

Rescue operations were promptly initiated with the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, the fire brigade, and other emergency units. Eight individuals have been rescued so far, while efforts continue to free two women reportedly trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that several individuals are feared drowned following the collapse.

"There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away. We have not yet received any confirmation of casualties in this regard. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to talk about this now. I will give information about this only after getting complete information. Right now, the administration is trying its best to provide relief to the people," Fadnavis said.

The incident comes amid an ongoing orange alert for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, with weather forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat regions. Despite the bridge having undergone renovation four to five years ago, local residents had previously expressed concerns regarding its structural integrity. These warnings had reportedly not reached many of the tourists visiting the site.