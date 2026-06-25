Pune murder case: 'My son didn't push Ketan,' says Chetan Chaudhary's father

The family of Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketan Agarwal murder case has come forward in his defence, claiming that he is innocent and has been wrongly implicated.

Speaking to ANI, Babulal Chaudhary, father of the accused Chetan Chaudhary, said, "He is being falsely framed and has no involvement in this matter. Chetan is being made a scapegoat in a case that is far more complex than it initially appeared. He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell. I do not know whether she pushed him or not, but Chetan mentioned that he was standing a little further back."

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He further added, "We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her. In fact, I only found out her name, Siya, yesterday. I have never seen her before."

Referring to his son's interaction with the family after the incident, Babulal Chaudhary said, "The police have informed us that this is a minor issue and is actually a case of fraud. They assured us they would release the child to us within two hours..."

Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Investigators allege that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him during a trek. Both have been arrested and charged in connection with the case, according to police.

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Meanwhile, Chetan's uncle, Udayram Chowdhury, also defended the accused and questioned the narrative being circulated about the case.

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"Chetan is completely innocent in this matter. The media is hyping this up and showing a one-sided view on Instagram, but Chetan is not involved in it. Chetan is a sportsman and a very straightforward person. There has never been a single complaint against him from anyone in the market," he told ANI.

He further said, "Our family members do not know anything about Chetan's relationship with that girl; we had absolutely no idea. We even got a chance to meet him for a minute, and he told us, while crying, that he was being falsely implicated in this."