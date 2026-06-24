2,004 calls, missing passport, failed plot: Pune fiancee, lover held as Lohagad Fort death probe turns into murder case

What initially appeared to be the accidental death of a 26-year-old Pune businessman at Lohagad Fort is now being investigated as an alleged murder conspiracy involving his fiancée and her alleged lover.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal fell nearly 400 feet into a gorge on June 18. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, initially told Lonavala rural police that he had slipped while taking photographs during strong winds.

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Police first registered an accidental death report. But mobile-phone records, an earlier missing-passport episode and inconsistencies surrounding the couple’s visit to the fort later shifted the investigation towards alleged murder.

Siya and 22-year-old Chetan Babulal Chaudhary were arrested on Tuesday. Police said both confessed during questioning and were remanded to seven days of police custody.

Wedding planned for November

Ketan, a resident of Gahunje in Pune district, was a director in his family’s real estate business. He became engaged to Siya through an arranged match in February 2026, and their wedding was scheduled for November.

The family had booked a palace in Udaipur for the ceremony and arranged two special aircraft for guests. Ketan had also reserved 40 rooms at a Mahabaleshwar resort for Siya’s birthday celebration on June 20.

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Ketan’s mother said the family never suspected anything was wrong.

“I met her many times. We went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person,” she said.

Police allege that Siya was already in a relationship with Chetan, a Kondhwa resident who ran a small shop. Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said they had known each other for about a year.

Investigators found that Siya and Chetan exchanged 2,004 calls and spoke for a combined 238 hours between January 1 and June 18.

Police said Siya did not want to marry Ketan but also did not want to end her relationship with Chetan.

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“If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately,” Ketan’s father, Vishal Agrawal, said.

Police allege fort visit helped shape plot

Investigators believe the alleged conspiracy began taking shape during Ketan and Siya’s visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31.

Police suspect Siya used the outing to identify a location where a fatal fall could be staged. The fort, located at an elevation of about 3,400 feet, has steep drops and remote stretches.

Investigators allege that she later discussed the location with Chetan.

Police also examined an earlier trip to Bali that was cancelled after Ketan’s passport went missing at Mumbai airport.

“They were leaving for Bali on the 6th. Four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport. How can only one person's passport go missing?” his father said.

Police alleged that Siya deliberately misplaced the passport because the foreign trip would have disrupted the alleged Lohagad plan.

Alleged first attempt failed

According to investigators, an initial attempt was made on June 14, when Siya took Ketan back to the fort.

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Police said Chetan allegedly planned to stage a snake sighting to frighten Ketan into stepping backwards towards the gorge. The attempt reportedly failed because Ketan did not react as expected.

Investigators allege that Siya then used her birthday as a reason to arrange another visit. She invited family members and friends for what appeared to be a group picnic at Lohagad on June 18.

Ketan agreed, unaware that he had already planned a separate surprise celebration for her in Mahabaleshwar, police said.

Chetan allegedly concealed his location

Police allege that Chetan travelled separately to the fort on a two-wheeler and took steps to avoid being tracked.

Investigators said he left his own phone at his shop, carried an employee’s handset and kept his internet connection switched off between 7 am and 5.40 pm. Calls to his regular number were allegedly answered by shop employees.

According to the investigation, Chetan approached the group after it reached a steep section of the fort.

Ketan’s father alleged: “The two went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top.”

Ketan fell into the gorge and died. Siya later called police and claimed he had lost his footing while taking photographs.

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His body was recovered on June 19 by teams from Lonavala rural police, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala and the Maval Wildlife Protection Organisation.

Instagram tribute becomes part of probe

After Ketan’s death, Siya posted an Instagram story mourning him.

“You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace,” she wrote.

The post included videos of the couple and the Hindi line, “Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja” — translated as, “My heart knows that you are here. Come back.”

Police have included a screenshot of the post in the case material.

Family’s doubts shift direction of case

Ketan’s family questioned the accidental-fall theory because he was an experienced trekker.

“Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker,” SP Gill said.

Four days after the funeral, Siya visited Ketan’s home. His sister reportedly became suspicious after speaking to her.

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“When the police came with my son's body, Siya did not show any reaction. There was no sadness on her face,” Vishal Agrawal said.

He subsequently filed a formal complaint.

Police analysed phone records, social-media activity and Chetan’s movements on the day of the incident. The pattern of calls between the two accused and the alleged effort to conceal Chetan’s location became central to the inquiry.

The local crime branch detained Chetan at around 2 am on Tuesday. Police said his questioning led them to arrest Siya at approximately 7 am.

Both have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy.

Parents demand fast-track trial

Ketan’s parents have demanded strict punishment and a fast-tracked trial.

“If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed. Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from - their family, their upbringing?” his father said.

His mother added: “My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She betrayed me and lied. There was nothing suspicious; we didn't have a single doubt.”

Police said forensic evidence is still being collected and the precise sequence of events remains under investigation. Officers are also examining whether anyone else was involved.