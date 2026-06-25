Pune murder case: Siya Goyal was ‘not ready for marriage,' says police

What began as a birthday outing to Lohagad Fort has turned into a murder investigation in Pune, with police alleging that businessman Ketan Agrawal was killed in a conspiracy involving his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators now suspect a fresh motive: Siya was allegedly unwilling to marry Ketan and was under pressure from her family to proceed with the wedding.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ketan died after falling into a gorge at the fort on June 18. A senior police officer told ANI, "The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal." Siya and Chaudhary have been arrested and remanded to police custody until June 29.

Ketan, a resident of Gahunje and director and Chief Marketing Officer of his family-run real estate firm, Success Group, had gone to the fort with Siya to celebrate her birthday. The couple were due to marry in November, and police said the families had booked a palace in Rajasthan worth several crore and arranged two private aircraft for guests. Siya initially told police that Ketan had slipped while taking photographs near the edge in strong winds, and an accidental death report was registered before his body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation.

Advertisement

Police later said, "It was initially believed to be a case of an accidental fall, but the investigation pointed to a murder conspiracy." Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said officers examined "financial disputes and personal relationships" and found that Siya was in a relationship with Chaudhary, a resident of Kondhwa.

According to investigators, Siya met Chaudhary at a Diwali party last year and remained in contact with him. Police believe she increasingly saw Ketan as an obstacle. They said questioning, digital evidence and other material point to a growing relationship and discussions about removing him from the picture. Investigators are also examining whether there was an earlier attempt on June 14, when Siya and Ketan visited the same spot at Lohagad Fort.

Advertisement

Ketan's father, Vishal Agrawal, alleged: "At the time, he managed to save himself by holding on to nearby bushes. When Ketan realised he had been pushed, Siya raised a false alarm about a snake and claimed she had pushed him, only to protect him. Looking back, I believe there was an attempt to kill Ketan even on June 14." Police are also probing a May 31 visit to the fort.

Police claim the alleged plan was carried out on June 18. Gill said Chaudhary reached the fort before the couple, followed them to an isolated spot, and that he and Siya allegedly pushed Ketan into the valley. Investigators also alleged that the two met at a cafe before the trek and discussed the plan. The local crime branch first detained Chaudhary, and police said details of the alleged conspiracy emerged during interrogation. Vishal Agrawal has also alleged that Siya sabotaged a planned Bali trip by removing Ketan's passport from a shared pouch during a stop in Lonavala. "After the trip to Bali was cancelled, Siya fought with Ketan and insisted that they go to Lohagad," he said.

Vishal Agrawal further claimed Siya showed no emotion after his son's death, saying, "When the police came with my son's body, Siya did not show any reaction. There was no sadness on her face." He also alleged that the Goyal family knew about the conspiracy, though police have not confirmed this.

Advertisement

Following his complaint, Lonavala Rural Police registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said they are collecting forensic evidence, examining digital records, checking whether others were involved, and establishing the sequence of events. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial scrutiny.