Pune Porsche accident: 2 cops suspended for not informing seniors about the case on time

Two Pune Police officials faced suspension on Friday for failing to report to their superiors about a fatal Porsche accident involving a teenage driver. The incident occurred in the Kalyani Nagar area of the city, resulting in the loss of two lives.

"Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vishwanath Todkari, posted at Yerwada police station, have been suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident," Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said.

A 17-year-old boy reportedly drove a Porsche while under the influence of alcohol and tragically hit two people with his luxury car, causing their deaths.

Following public outcry over the swift bail initially granted to the accused teenager, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ordered his remand. Additionally, police revealed efforts to manipulate evidence, suggesting that the Porsche involved in the accident was driven by a family driver rather than the 17-year-old.

"We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report as we have other evidence also," Amitesh Kumar said.

"He (juvenile) was fully in his senses. He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen," he added.

The juvenile reportedly received special treatment while in police custody. It's said that they were given preferential treatment and even served pizza after the incident.

Responding to the allegations, Kumar said, "We have clearly said that a pizza party didn't happen in the police station. But yes, something had happened on which we have initiated an internal investigation".

"We are trying to make this a water tight case. We have already filed a case against the father of accused and the bar owners. The technical analysis of the evidences is underway," the senior officer added.

The teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, and four others were arrested in connection with the case. All five of them were sent to jail until June 7.