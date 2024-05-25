Pune Porsche Crash: 'He first screamed at me and then...': Teen's grandfather threatened driver to not open his mouth

Grandfather of the 17-year old teenager who was involved in the Pune Porsche crash allegedly threatened family driver to keep quiet about the incident. The driver told police that he was pressured to take blame for the accident and was forcibly taken to a bungalow, where he was warned against speaking out by Surendra Kumar Agarwal.

"He (teen's grandfather) first called me up and screamed at me over the phone. Then, he forcibly took me to their bungalow in their BMW car," the driver told the cops.

Agarwal was arrested today. Vishal, the minor's father, who has been sent to judicial custody until June 7, was also present during the driver's intimidation and phone confiscation. The Juvenile Justice Board, on May 22, ordered the minor to be held in an observation home until June 5.

Vishal, a real estate developer, and his father have been charged under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and unlawfully confine a person) and 368 (wrongful concealment or confinement). Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the driver was offered a cash reward if he falsely claimed to be driving during the accident.

"Pressure was created on him. After the accident, the driver was questioned at the police station. When the questioning was over, he wanted to go home, but he (the teen's grandfather) forcibly took him to their home, snatched his phone and confined him," the top cop said.

Kumar mentioned that the driver and his family will receive police protection. The speeding luxury car, allegedly driven by the teenager, fatally hit the motorbike-borne techies - Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa - in Kalyani Nagar early on May 19.

On May 24, the Pune police suspended two officers, including an inspector from Yerwada police station, for delayed reporting and negligence in handling the case. The Pune police commissioner stated that the officers faced action due to their inappropriate conduct.

The parents of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, who were killed in the May 19 accident, have requested the Supreme Court to oversee the investigation and hold the trial in Madhya Pradesh, their home state.