Pune Porsche crash: Luxury car’s Rs 1,758 registration fee pending since March

Pune Porsche accident: The permanent registration of the electric luxury sports sedan, Porsche Taycan, that was involved in the accident, killing two IT professionals in Pune was pending since March. The Maharashtra transport department said that permanent registration of the Porsche Taycan was pending due to non-payment of Rs 1,758 by the owner.

Since road tax is exempted for electric vehicles, the registration of the Porsche Taycan amounted to only Rs 1,758, out of which Rs 1,500 was hypothecation fees, Rs 200 was smart card RC fees and Rs 58 was postal charges.

Interestingly, the price of the car itself, goes up to crores. As per various auto websites, the ex-showroom price of the Porsche Taycan starts from Rs 1.61 crore. The price of the Porsche Taycan model is not available on the Porsche India website.

Moreover, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told news agency PTI that the Porsche car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and was sent to Maharashtra on a temporary registration. Bhimanwar said that once the car was brought at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), it was found that the registration fee was not paid.

The sports sedan, which had a valid temporary registration from March to September, was being driven by a prominent builder’s minor – 17-year-old – son, who the police stated was drunk at the time of the crash in the Kalyani Nagar area on Sunday. During the temporary registration period, a vehicle can be driven only to and from the RTO.

The teenage boy, who was driving the car, would be barred from getting a driving licence till he turns 25 years of age. The Porsche Taycan would also not be allowed to register at any RTO office for 12 months as its existing temporary registration would be cancelled as per the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Another official said that the vehicle would be impounded for 12 months, adding that this is a case of gross negligence.The official said that there are several violations in this case, including driving the vehicle without a driving licence and without its registration, among others.