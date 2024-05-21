Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old's father was aware boy was drunk, had no driver's licence, claims police probe

Pune police have reportedly revealed that the 17-year-old driver of the Porsche, which collided with the motorcycle resulting in the deaths of two techies, had consumed alcohol hours before the incident.

The teenager was apprehended by the police shortly after the accident occurred in the Yerwada area early Sunday morning. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar in a presser claimed to have substantial evidence, including CCTV footage, indicating the boy had been drinking with friends late on Saturday.

He also panned claims of police leniency due to external pressure. The boy reportedly belongs to a prominent Pune-based realtor family.

Section 304A is invoked in cases involving minors, but the Pune police chief said, considering the heinous nature of the incident, they have invoked Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with culpable homicide.

"We also tried to get court permission to try him as an adult, which was rejected. However, we will appeal against that in the Session’s Court," Kumar reportedly said in an Indian Express report.

The Crime Branch has been assigned to investigate the offences registered against the restaurant that served the boy liquor and the minor’s father, who permitted him to drive.

According to the police, the minor stated that his father knew he was consuming alcohol. The father has been booked for allowing his minor son to drive the Porsche and consume liquor.

"Upon inquiry, the minor said his father handed over the grey Porsche to him despite knowing that he had no driver’s training and did not have a driver’s licence. He has also said his father allowed him to party with his friends and that his father was aware that he was consuming alcohol," the FIR registered by Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari at Yerwada Police Station read.

A team from the Crime Branch have visited the boy's school to obtain documents confirming his age. During police probe it was found that the boy had visited two restaurants with a group of about 10-12 friends on Saturday night, where they were served liquor, including vodka, whiskey, and beer, along with food.

The owners and managers of both restaurants have been booked serving liquor to minors.

The accident claimed the lives of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old software engineers from Madhya Pradesh. The Porsche in question did not have a vehicle registration plate at the time of the collision.



Atmaram Awadhiya, grandfather of Aneesh, expressed outrage over the bail granted to a teen driver involved in a fatal accident. "The bail granted to the accused should be cancelled," he said.

Aneesh and Ashwini were returning from a get-together late Saturday night. Around 2:15 a.m., their bike was struck from behind by the speeding Porsche. Both died on the spot. The teen driving the car was granted bail by a Pune court within 15 hours. Conditions of his bail include writing a 300-word essay on accidents, working with traffic police for 15 days, and undergoing counseling for his drinking habit.

The incident and the bail decision have sparked massive outrage.