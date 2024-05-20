Bail in 15 hours: Minor must write essay among bail conditions in Porsche crash that killed 2 in Pune

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on May 20 granted bail to a minor involved in an accident that claimed two lives with the condition that he write an essay on road accidents. The board also asked him to work with traffic police for 15 days.

The teenager, the son of a prominent builder, reportedly rammed the Porsche he was driving into a motorbike carrying two IT professionals, Anis Dudhiya and Ashwini Costa, at around 2:30 am in the Kalyaninagar area in Pune. According to the FIR, Costa died on the spot, while Dudhiya succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

While details of the bail hearing weren’t made public, according to the order, which came within 14 hours of the minor’s detention, several conditions were imposed on his release, India Today reported.

The board asked the 17-year-old to work alongside traffic police for 15 days, write a 300-word essay on the “effect of road accidents and their solution”, study traffic rules and give a presentation on same to the Juvenile Justice Board, and assist accident victims in the future, if he witnesses one.

Additionally, the minor was also asked to get medical treatment from a doctor so that he could quit drinking and seek psychiatric counselling.

Video footage of the incident that surfaced online showed the teenager being thrashed by a crowd at the accident scene. There were three people in the Porsche, but one of them fled the scene after the collision, the Indian Today reported citing eyewitnesses. All three occupants of the car were drunk, the report claimed.

The Yerawada police station has registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, including rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Cases will also be registered against the teenager’s father, and the bar that served the liquor to the minor, Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told India Today.