Pune Porsche crash: Police seeks permission from juvenile board to probe minor

Pune Porsche accident: The Pune Police have sought permission from the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to probe the minor involved in the Porsche crash that left two people dead. The minor is at an observation home till June 5.

“We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor in the case,” said Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). As per norms, the interrogation of a minor must be done in the presence of his or her parents.

The probe has been necessitated amid new developments, including the alleged swapping of blood samples. Two doctors at the Sassoon General Hospital have been arrested over manipulation of the blood samples.

Police have also claimed that the 17-year-old was driving the car in an inebriated state at the time of the accident in Kalyani Nagar. The juvenile board promptly granted bail to the teenager, and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. After severe backlash, the police asked the board to review its decision, and the minor’s bail was subsequently cancelled.

The Maharashtra government has also set up a committee to probe the conduct of the JJB members to ensure norms were followed while issuing the orders in the case. The committee is currently carrying out the inquiry and will submit its report by next week.

The minor's father and grandfather have been arrested for allegedly wrongfully confining their family driver, luring him with cash and gifts and later threatening him to take the blame for the crash. They have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.