Pune Porsche crash: Minor’s blood samples were changed with his mother’s

Pune Porsche accident: The blood sample of the minor who had crashed and killed two IT professionals as a result of drunken driving, was replaced with his mother’s to avoid detection of alcohol traces. Shivani Agarwal, the mother of the 17-year old boy involved in the car crash in Pune, had given her blood sample to be replaced with that of her son's, said police sources.

The blood sample was reportedly taken by one of the doctors accused of manipulating the blood samples, Dr Srihari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and his staff.

Agarwal, who was present at the time the tests were conducted at the hospital is now absconding after the arrest of Dr Halnor, and another accused, Dr Ajay Tawade. Police are now trying to trace her.

It has been found that before the blood samples were manipulated after the minor’s father, Vishal Agarwal, communicated with Dr Tawade via WhatsApp and FaceTime calls, and general call. The police said there were some 14 calls placed in total between 8:30 am and 10:40 am on May 19. The blood samples were taken at 11 am.

As the blood sample had been switched, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) showed no traces of alcohol in the first blood sample, which raised suspicions. A second blood sample test was conducted at a different hospital which confirmed that the samples were from two different individuals.

After the investigators were convinced that the doctors at Sassoon General Hospital had tampered with the evidence, Dr Halnor and Dr Tawade were arrested. Earlier, the Sassoon General Hospital sacked Dr Halnor, who revealed he had changed the blood sample on the directions of Dr Tawade.