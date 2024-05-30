Pune Porsche car crash case: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools

Pune Porsche car crash case is one of most talked about cases in India right now. Pune Police is now planning to recreate a digital version of horrific car accident with the help of the AI tools for “evidence appreciation”. A senior police officer told ANI that they have not used AI tools for such cases, however, these AI tools were regularly being used in murder cases for identification of the body.

He told PTI, “By leveraging these AI tools, we aim to reconstruct the entire accident and crime scene in detail. The objective is to create a comprehensive visualisation of the crime/accident scene to enhance evidence appreciation.”

On May 19, a 17-year-old teenager, son of a Pune-based builder, killed two IT professionals by driving his car in a drunk state. His Porsche crashed into a bike at very high speed.

The digital construction using AI tools will recreate a route from the teenager’s home to Cosie Restaurant to Blak Club in Mundhwa area to the accident spot in Kalyani Nagar. The officer explained, “There are some AI simulated models and core softwares wherein if CCTV camera footage, photos or spot photos are inputted, they can create some 3D image or 3D walk-through.”

The CCTV footages of the accident area, collected by the police, will come handy during this digital recreation of the entire case. Police had earlier revealed that the accused was partying at Cosie restaurant and Blak Club before ramming his car in to the two techies.

This case became viral across the country when the teenager was released on bail after the accident and was asked to write a 300-word essay feeling sorry for what he did, instead of any severe legal punishment. Currently, the teenager is in observation home while his father and grandfather have been arrested for stalling the investigation.

Notably, police are extensively using AI tools to solve cases across the country. Back in January this year, Delhi Police used artificial intelligence to solve a murder mystery where an unidentified man was found dead in the Capital city. A team used AI to construct the face of the deceased man and then put up posters to gather information about his identity.

The police had created an AI-generated picture of the face of the deceased man with his eyes open. They even changed the background and then uploaded it on CCTN's (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network) website which helped them get in touch with his brother.

Also Read:

Google Search secret data leaked: Company confirms authenticity of document but warns against its use

Microsoft warns against gift card frauds being performed by Moroccan cybercriminals: All you need to know