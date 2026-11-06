Punjab-based Nalwa Aero wins national award for research on Box-Wing electric aircraft

The company's research paper, titled A Prandtl-Plane Box-Wing Configuration for Advanced Air Mobility, examines the potential application of an unconventional aircraft design to electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Economic Times reported.

What is Box-Wing technology?

The Box-Wing configuration connects the forward and rear wings to create an interconnected lifting system. The design draws inspiration from aerodynamic principles developed by Ludwig Prandtl, whose research laid the foundation for modern aerodynamics.

Nalwa Aero is exploring the technology alongside electric propulsion and tilting-rotor systems to develop more aerodynamically efficient aircraft.

According to the company, preliminary internal studies indicate that the configuration could improve certain aerodynamic efficiency parameters by up to 40% compared with selected conventional aircraft designs.

Advertisement

However, these findings remain preliminary and require further experimental validation.

Progress in flight testing

The recognition follows Nalwa Aero's announcement of preliminary flight testing of its scaled Box-Wing eVTOL prototype.

The company said the aircraft demonstrated low-altitude hovering and forward flight using electric propulsion and tilting rotors.

These tests represent progress from aerodynamic modelling and engineering design towards experimental validation of the aircraft configuration.

"For us, this award is much more than a certificate of achievement. It is recognition of our conviction that fundamental scientific research can inspire transformative aerospace technologies," said Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Founder and CEO, Nalwa Aero.

The development highlights the startup's efforts to advance indigenous research in electric aviation, particularly in emerging aircraft technologies designed for advanced air mobility.