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Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit rises 31% to Rs 8,888 crore; ARPU climbs to Rs 271

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit rises 31% to Rs 8,888 crore; ARPU climbs to Rs 271

BHARTIARTL2,056.90(0.52%)

The telecom major's revenue from operations rose 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 60,878 crore, driven by growth in the company's India and Africa businesses.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 5:18 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit rises 31% to Rs 8,888 crore; ARPU climbs to Rs 271Airtel's India business revenue increased 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 42,308 crore.

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,887.5 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 6,791.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The telecom major's revenue from operations rose 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 60,878 crore, driven by growth in the company's India and Africa businesses.

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Airtel's India business revenue increased 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 42,308 crore. The company attributed the growth to its mobile portfolio premiumisation strategy, along with momentum in its Homes and Airtel Business segments.

In the mobile segment, the company added 18.8 million smartphone data customers year-on-year and 2.9 million sequentially during the quarter. Smartphone data users accounted for 81 per cent of its total mobile customer base.

The company also reported postpaid net additions of 1.2 million during Q2 FY27, which it described as its strongest performance in a single quarter.

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for telecom operators, increased to Rs 271 from Rs 256 in the year-ago quarter.

Mobile data usage rose 36.5 per cent YoY, with consumption reaching 36.5 GB per customer per month.

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The Homes business added 3.4 million net customers YoY, sustaining its growth trajectory.

Commenting on the company's expansion plan, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman at Airtel, said, "Our investment in a strategic land parcel during the quarter marks another important step towards realising our ambition of building 1 GW of data centre capacity. In Financial Services, early traction following the commercial launch has been very encouraging, with our digital platforms, advanced data analytics and disciplined operating model providing a strong foundation to scale the business. We continue to maintain a strong and resilient balance sheet, anchored by robust cash generation and disciplined capital allocation."

The quarterly earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Airtel shares shed 0.19 per cent to close at Rs 2,062.05 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 5:18 PM IST
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