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​​​​​​​BT Explainer: Intel is diverting chip-making capacity to meet AI demand. What does it mean for PC buyers?

​​​​​​​BT Explainer: Intel is diverting chip-making capacity to meet AI demand. What does it mean for PC buyers?

As Intel shifts some production capacity from PC processors to AI data centre chips, consumers could face tighter supplies, higher prices and fewer discounts on laptops and desktops through 2027.

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Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 7:27 PM IST
​​​​​​​BT Explainer: Intel is diverting chip-making capacity to meet AI demand. What does it mean for PC buyers?Intel is reallocating some manufacturing capacity from client processors, used in PCs, to data centre CPUs to meet growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Intel is shifting some of its CPU manufacturing capacity away from personal computers to meet surging demand for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure. Confirmed during its recent quarterly earnings call, the move comes as rising memory prices and weakening consumer demand put pressure on the PC market.

Intel expects the PC slowdown to continue through at least the first half of 2027. CEO Lip-Bu Tan said, “Despite near-term headwinds across the PC industry, demand for our CPUs remains robust, reinforcing our confidence in the long-term growth opportunities for our business. Our immediate priority is to unlock additional supply to meet extraordinary demand for our Xeon family, while strengthening our product portfolio and roadmap.”

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The Xeon family Tan referred to comprises processors designed for servers, data centres, workstations, cloud computing and high-performance computing (HPC). Could this shift towards enterprise processors create another bottleneck for consumer devices?

What is Intel doing, and why is it shifting CPU production?

Intel is reallocating some manufacturing capacity from client processors, used in PCs, to data centre CPUs to meet growing demand for AI infrastructure.

The company is reducing some Intel 18A production capacity earmarked for Panther Lake chips at its Oregon fab and repurposing it to produce more Intel 3 chips for data centres. “We see the opportunity with some of that capacity freed up to go produce more data centre wafers,” said Dave Zinsner, Intel’s CFO, during the earnings call.

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Zinsner also acknowledged constraints in both wafer and substrate supply, limiting Intel’s ability to meet growing demand for server processors.

Don't Miss: Google’s $15-billion India AI bet is about more than data centres: Preeti Lobana

Why is AI driving demand for CPUs?

One of the primary reasons behind this shift is the surge in demand for CPUs used in AI infrastructure. As AI agents become more widely deployed, the need for CPUs to coordinate workloads and support AI systems is increasing.

“Agentic AI drives CPU demand. We forecast data centre CPU revenue will grow ~7x (compared to 2025) to ~$235 billion by 2031. With the slowdown on the client PC side, client CPU demand is forecast to decline this year and stay flat in 2027,” explained Parv Sharma, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

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How will Intel's move impact consumer PCs?

The PC market is already under pressure from supply constraints and rising memory prices, which are making devices more expensive and weighing on demand. Intel’s capacity shift will add to these pressures.

“Panther Lake (Core Ultra Series 3), which covers mainstream to premium thin-and-light laptops, is the product line directly affected by the Oregon conversion,” explained Sharma.

Supply is already tight at the budget end of the market. Intel confirmed during its earnings call that demand for its entry-level Wildcat Lake chips is outstripping supply. Devroop Dhar, MD and co-founder of Primus Partners, said desktop PCs, along with entry-level and mid-range laptops, would be hit hardest through price increases or significantly smaller discounts.

Consumers are most likely to feel the impact during the holiday quarter and into the first half of 2027.

Can PC makers switch to AMD or Qualcomm?

PC makers are not entirely dependent on Intel for their processor requirements. They have alternatives, but switching suppliers is not straightforward.

AMD offers Ryzen processors for consumer and commercial laptops, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series has widened the choice of Arm-based processors for Windows laptops.

“Theoretically speaking, device makers could turn to alternative like AMD or Qualcomm. But it is easier said than done and depends on many factors such as device category, operating system, software compatibility, power requirements and manufacturing redesign,” said Dhar.

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However, alternative suppliers are not immune to supply constraints either.

“CPU costs are rising due to input costs and limited wafer supply, be it Intel or TSMC. AMD and Qualcomm both rely on TSMC, where PC wafers compete with server and AI chips, and both are raising PC chip prices too.”

Is this similar to what we are seeing in the memory market?

The memory market offers a parallel. Over the past two years, growing demand for AI infrastructure has affected the supply and pricing of components used in consumer devices. As memory makers prioritise high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI data centres, supplies of conventional DRAM and NAND for PCs and smartphones have tightened, pushing up component prices.

A similar trend could be emerging in the CPU market as supply pressures spread across the industry. AMD, too, might consider a similar shift. CEO Lisa Su told analysts during a recent earnings call that data centre chips would account for 80% of sales next year and drive the bulk of the company’s revenue and earnings growth. Qualcomm, traditionally focused on smartphones and consumer laptops, has also expanded into enterprise AI infrastructure.

When could supply pressures ease?

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Analysts expect enterprise demand to take priority across the industry through 2027, leaving consumers facing higher prices and supply constraints. Supply could recover towards the end of 2027 and into 2028, but prices are unlikely to return to previous levels.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nidhi Singal
Nidhi Singal

Nidhi Singal is a technology journalist reporting on how emerging technologies are reshaping economies, companies, and nations. With over two decades of experience, she covers the full arc of the tech industry—from mobile telecommunications to consumer and enterprise technologies, and from semiconductors to artificial intelligence. She also tracks climate tech, sustainability, and net-zero transitions, examining how technology, policy, and industry intersect to drive decarbonization. Nidhi is currently a Consulting Editor with Business Today.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 7:27 PM IST
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