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Titan Company Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 54%, revenue at Rs 17,830 crore 

Titan Company Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 54%, revenue at Rs 17,830 crore 

Total income rose 25% to Rs 20,533 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,407 crore a year ago, sustaining the healthy growth momentum of the past periods. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Titan Company Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 54%, revenue at Rs 17,830 crore Titan share price: Total income rose 25% to Rs 20,533 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,407 crore a year ago, sustaining the healthy growth momentum of the past periods. 

Titan Company on Thursday reported a 54% rise in Q2 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 1722 crore in Q2 against Rs 1120 crore a year ago. EBIT rose 59% to Rs 2865 crore in Q2 against Rs 1799 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose to Rs 17,830 crore in Q2 against Rs 16,534 crore on a YoY basis.

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Profit before Tax came at Rs 2329 crore, a 53% rise year on year.

Total income rose 25% to Rs 20,533 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,407 crore a year ago, sustaining the healthy growth momentum of the past periods.

Jewellery business 

Jewellery portfolio grew 24% to Rs 17,495 crore (excluding Bullion and Digi-gold soles), powered by 'Festival of Diamonds' and brand-level promotions that drove studded growth in the early thirties, underscoring resilient consumer demand even as the festive calendar shifted to Q3FY27. The Jewellery Business achieved an EBIT of Rs 2,300 crore at a margin of 13.1%.

Watches

Led by continuing premiumization trends and enduring consumer preference for analog timepieces, the Watches portfolio clocked one of its strongest quarterly performances, growing 27% to Rs 1,881 crore in Q2.

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EyeCare

EyeCare clocked a robust 28% growth to ~281 crores, driven by focused execution centered on a multi-brand approach, an upgraded store network and a sharper merchandise portfolio enhancing the overall customer experience

Titan strengthens watchmaking capabilities with Vetra: Marking a milestone in its horological journey, Titan introduced Vetra, its in-house movement, advancing its expertise in movement development and innovation.

Raising of funds

The Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to Rs 2,500 crore. The Board has also authorized a Committee of the Board to take all actions in respect of finalisation of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs.

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Titan Company stock

The earnings were announced after market hours. Titan Company stock ended 1.72% higher at Rs 4831.55 against the previous close of Rs 4750. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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