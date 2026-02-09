Punjab classroom shooting: Student shoots classmate, then himself at law college

A first-year law student allegedly shot and killed his classmate inside a classroom in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday morning before shooting himself. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The shooting took place at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village just before classes were set to begin.

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The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, while the accused is Prince Raj from Mallian village in Jalandhar district. Kaur died on the spot, while Raj was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police told India Today.

According to CCTV footage, Raj entered the classroom around 9:15 am carrying a bag and walked past Kaur. After a brief exchange, she stepped out of the room, with Raj following her. A third classmate attempted to intervene, and moments later, all three returned to the classroom and moved toward the back benches.

The footage shows Kaur standing near the last bench while Raj sat in front of her. He then opened his bag, took out a pistol, turned around, and shot Kaur in the head at close range. He then took a few steps forward and shot himself. A third classmate, visibly shocked, briefly moved away, returned to check on Kaur, and then ran out along with other students as panic spread across the classroom.

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Police said both were first-year students at the law college and that a case has been registered. Kaur's body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigators are examining CCTV footage as part of the probe. The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

Kaur's family has questioned how Raj was able to enter the college premises with a firearm and demanded strict action. Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

