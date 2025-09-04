Punjab floods: 110 km of international border fence damaged; worst flood in state since 1988

More than 110 km of the India-Pakistan international border fence has been damaged due to floods in the forward areas of Jammu and Punjab, officials said on Thursday. Around 90 Border Security Force posts have been inundated in these regions.

The India-Pakistan border stretches 2,289 km, with 192 km in Jammu and 553 km in Punjab. Floods have damaged about 80 km of the fence in Punjab and 30 km in Jammu. The fence has been submerged, uprooted, or tilted in these areas.

About 20 BSF posts in Jammu and 65 to 67 in Punjab have been damaged or flooded. Several forward defence points and observation posts have also been affected. The BSF has started a major exercise to restore the fence and border outposts so troops can reoccupy them.

The border is currently being monitored through drone surveillance, searchlights, boat patrolling, and electronic means. Officials said the water is receding and the BSF will return to its positions soon. A BSF jawan drowned in floodwaters in Jammu recently.

Punjab is facing its worst floods since 1988, while Jammu has seen record-breaking rains. The Tawi river has flooded hundreds of homes and large areas of farmland.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Punjab's Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts on Thursday. He interacted with affected people, including farmers, and inspected damaged paddy crops in inundated fields.

Two central teams are assessing the flood situation in Punjab and will submit reports to the Centre. Chouhan was accompanied by senior BJP leaders during his visit. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitted a detailed flood report to him at Amritsar airport.

Chouhan said Punjab is facing a difficult time due to floods, with many villages and fields inundated. He assured that the Centre stands with the people of Punjab and that he was sent by the Prime Minister to assess the situation and support the affected.

The central teams include officials from agriculture, rural development, roads, energy, finance, and Jal Shakti departments. They will provide detailed assessments to the Centre.

Chouhan visited Ajnala in Amritsar district and Dharamkot Randhawa village in Gurdaspur district. He noted visible crop losses and silt deposits from the Ravi River that could affect future crops. He assured government support for farmers and residents.

Governor Kataria's report covered flood impacts in Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur districts. The report highlighted extensive damage to life, property, crops, and infrastructure. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing with support from the Punjab government, district administration, Army, NDRF, and other agencies.

Chouhan is touring Punjab to meet flood-affected people and assess their needs. He will review crop damage with state officials and plan assistance measures. He assured full support from the union government for relief and rehabilitation.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Chouhan and submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 2,000 crore in financial aid for flood losses in the Ajnala assembly constituency. They also requested the release of Rs 60,000 crore pending from the Centre.