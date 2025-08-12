The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four new semiconductor manufacturing projects worth a cumulative ₹4,600 crore, expanding India’s chip production capacity across Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision brings the total number of approved projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to 10, with overall investments of about ₹1.60 lakh crore in six states. These latest units are expected to employ 2,034 skilled professionals directly, while catalyzing indirect job creation across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Two of the new projects—by SiCSem Private Limited and 3D Glass Solutions Inc.—will be established in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. SiCSem, in collaboration with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., will build India’s first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication facility to manufacture silicon carbide devices. The plant will produce 60,000 wafers annually, along with 96 million packaged units, serving applications from electric vehicles and solar inverters to defence systems and data centres.

3D Glass Solutions Inc. will set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit, introducing one of the world’s most advanced semiconductor packaging technologies to India. The facility will produce 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units and 13,200 3D Heterogeneous Integration modules annually, targeting sectors including defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, photonics and automotive electronics.

In Andhra Pradesh, Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP), in partnership with South Korea’s APACT Co. Ltd., will build a semiconductor unit with a 96 million unit annual capacity. The products will cater to mobile devices, set-top boxes, automotive electronics and other consumer applications.

In Punjab, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) will expand its Mohali facility to produce 158.38 million units of high-power discrete semiconductors annually, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, Schottky bypass diodes and transistors. These will serve electric vehicle systems, renewable energy projects, industrial applications and communication infrastructure.

According to the statement, the projects will strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain and complement the country’s growing chip design capabilities, supported by government-funded infrastructure at 278 academic institutions and 72 start-ups. Over 60,000 students have already benefitted from the national talent development programme.