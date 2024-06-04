Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: No gains for NDA with Congress in lead with 7 seats, AAP next, early trends suggest

As the vote counting has begun for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the early trends suggest the Congress is taking a big hit in the state with 7 seats out of the 13. Closely following Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party with 3 seats.

The shocker for the audience is NDA's performance where the alliance has gained 0 seats according to the trends.

Punjab saw a four-cornered fight between the Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP in the fray. While four key parties are battling it out, the main was witnessed between Congress and AAP- both part of the INDIA bloc nationally. However, the parties contested independently in the state.

The elections for all the 13 constituencies in the state took place in the seventh and last phase of elections on Saturday, June 01.

This time BJP is a key player in some seats such as Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Patiala. The saffron party had won Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Punjab Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024

In a huge setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress will likely win 7-9 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, is likely to win 2-4 seats and the ruling AAP is expected to win merely 0-2 seats. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is expected to get 2-3 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India poll.

In terms of vote share, the INDIA bloc is likely to get around 31 per cent and the NDA is expected to get around 26 per cent. This is followed by the SAD at 20 per cent and the AAP at around 18 per cent. Others are likely to get a vote share of 5 per cent.

In 2019, the Congress bagged 8 seats, while 2 went to Akali Dal, 2 to BJP, and one seat to AAP.

Punjab - Key seats BJP Congress AAP Amritsar Taranjit Singh Sandhu Gurjeet Singh Aujla Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku Charanjit Singh Channi Pawan Kumar Tinu Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Ashok Parashar Pappi Faridkot Hans Raj Hans Amarjit Kaur Sahoke Karamjit Anmol Patiala Preneet Kaur Dharamvir Gandhi Balbir Singh

Former Union Minister and Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting from Bathinda. She is up against Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu of Congress, Gurmeet Singh Khudian of AAP, and BJP's Parampal Kaur Sidhu.