Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: EVM counting for all 25 seats conclude, A neck-to neck contest between BJP and INDIA, early trends

As the counting for EVMs has begun, early trends are suggesting that Congress may have an upper hand over BJP in Rajasthan.

The early trends suggest the following trends:

NDA: 13

INDIA: 12

OTHERS: 0

The two-phase parliamentary elections in Rajasthan were held on April 19, 2024, and April 26, 2024, with great success.

Related Articles

Representatives from a total of twenty-five constituencies cast ballots, supporting the state's democratic efforts.

Everyone is currently anticipating the June 4 announcement of the election results. The much-awaited exit polls for the 2024 Rajasthan Lok Sabha elections will be made public shortly.

The BJP fielded candidates for each of the 25 NDA seats. With 22 candidates representing the INDIA bloc, the Congress was joined by the Bharat Adivasi Party, CPM, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), each running for one seat. In Rajasthan, 24 candidates were also nominated by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In the two phases of voting in the state, BJP seemed to be facing a challenge in at least half the seats. Unlike the last two times when voting was largely in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s core issues of nationalism and the Ram Temple, this time, caste politics seemed to weigh heavily on voters.



Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election exit polls results

The NDA is unlikely to repeat its 2019 clean sweep in Rajasthan this time. According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the BJP-led coalition is expected to win 16-19 seats out of the 25 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to go home with 5-7 seats. Independents may secure 1 or more seats.

Rajasthan, a crucial state in the political landscape, holds significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to replicate its success from 2019 when it secured 24 out of the 25 seats, with its ally RLP clinching one seat. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP-led NDA, won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan.

The BJP-led NDA won every seat in the desert state in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



The Rajasthan Assembly Elections of 2023, in which the BJP beat the Congress and drove out the establishment party, followed a similar path. The BJP took control of the state and continued its habit of toppling the government every five years. It garnered 115 members, while Congress, believing it could buck the trend, picked up 70 seats.