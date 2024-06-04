Punjab Lok Sabha trends: No gain for BJP, Congress leads in seven of 13 seats, AAP follows closely

In what promises to be a heated electoral battle, the Congress party is ahead in Punjab on Tuesday, leading in seven out of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the border state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailed behind with a lead in three constituencies, while Independents and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) showed promise in two and one constituency, respectively.

The Congress, which clinched eight seats in the previous 2019 elections, showcased its dominance by taking the lead in key constituencies such as Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, as per Election Commission data released at 11.30 am.

AAP candidates seized the lead in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, and Sangrur, whereas the SAD saw success in Bathinda. Notably, Independent candidates emerged victorious in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot constituencies.

Trends in key Punjab seats:

- Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi of the Congress raced ahead of his closest rival, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku, by a staggering 78,981 votes in Jalandhar.

- Additionally, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa maintained a lead of 15,581 votes over Dinesh Babbu of the BJP in Gurdaspur.

- Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring held a narrow lead of 4,200 votes against BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana.

- Tight contests unfolded between Congress candidates Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi and Sher Singh Ghubaya in Patiala and Ferozepur.

- In Sangrur, AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took an early lead over sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann and Sukhpal Khaira of the Congress.

- Meanwhile, in Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot, incarcerated radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, lead ahead in the race for parliamentary representation.

