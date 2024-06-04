Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma wins in Amethi, BJP's Smriti Irani concedes defeat

Amethi Lok Sabha Results 2024: Amethi has made history again. Kishori Lal Sharma, who has worked in Amethi and Rae Bareli region for over 40 years, defeated minister Smriti Irani by over 1.6 lakh votes. Sharma got 539,228 votes and defeated Irani with a margin of 167,196 votes.

Related Articles

Amethi Results LIVE

Congratulating her opponent Kishori Lal on his victory in Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she would like her opponent to work hard for the people of Amethi.

Kishori Lal Sharma, on the other hand, attributed his success to the Gandhi family and support of Opposition-led INDIA bloc.

"This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi...the counting is still taking place, so I won't call it a victory now," Sharma told ANI.

“I didn't fight this election, the people of Amethi did…The Gandhi family gave me the ticket and bestowed a responsibility on me, and I think I am fulfilling their expectations,” Lal said.

At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi applauded Lal for his outstanding performance.

“Kishori Lal Sharma ji has been working for the Congress party in Amethi for 40 years. He has a relationship with the people of Amethi. Perhaps, the BJP didn't understand that Kishori Lal Sharma is a person closely connected to Amethi, and his victory was certain. I would like to congratulate him…” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference.

"It is wrong to say he is a PA,” he added.

At 6 pm,

Congress' Kishori Lal leading with 529,037 (+ 162951)

BJP candidate Smriti Irani: 366,086 ( -162951)

- At 3 PM,

Congress' Kishori Lal leading with 359647 (+ 102836)

BJP candidate Smriti Irani: 256811 ( -102836)

- At 2 PM,

Congress' Kishori Lal leading with 335943 (+ 95962)

BJP candidate Smriti Irani: 239981 ( -95962) Trailing

- At 1.45 PM,

Congress' Kishori Lal leading with 269501 (+ 75117)

BJP candidate Smriti Irani: 194384 ( -75117) Trailing

- At 12.50 PM,

Congress' Kishori Lal: 192249 votes

BJP candidate Smriti Irani: 137412 – Trailing

- Congress is maintaining the lead with 169827 votes, as per latest ECI trends

Kishori Lal: 169,827 votes

Smriti Irani: 119069 – Trailing

- At 11.30 am, Congress' Kishori Lal: 109,492 votes; Smriti Irani, 77,486 votes

- At 10.30 AM, Smriti Irani was trailing by 10,000 votes

- At 9.30 AM, Smriti Irani was trailing, KL Sharma had taken a lead

- BJP's Smriti Irani is leading over KL Sharma

The Amethi seat has been a stronghold for the Congress since 1967, except in 1977 (Janata Party) and 1998 (BJP). In 2019, Smriti Irani achieved a major victory for the BJP by defeating Congress' prominent leader, Rahul Gandhi. She defeated Rahul Gandhi by 50,000 votes.

Previously, like Rae Bareli, this seat was a Gandhi family stronghold. The legacy started in 1980 with Sanjay Gandhi's victory. After his sudden death, his brother Rajiv Gandhi won the 1981 by-election and continued to win in 1984, 1989, and 1991. After Rajiv's assassination, family loyalist Satish Sharma won the 1991 by-election. Sonia Gandhi won the seat in 1999, followed by Rahul Gandhi in 2004, 2009, and 2014.

The modern city developed after the arrival of the railways in the late 19th century. By the early 20th century, it was known as a flourishing town. The city is famous for its Lord Hanuman temple, and the tomb of the famous poet Malik Mohammad Jayasi is located a few kilometers away.

The Lok Sabha seat includes the assembly segments of Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Gauriganj, and Amethi. Of these, the saffron party holds 5, while 2 seats are with Samajwadi Party.

Amethi went to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 20.