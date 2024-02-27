Punjabi composer Bunty Bains close to Sidhu Moose Wala shot by unknown criminals

Punjabi music composer and lyricist Bunty Bains narrowly avoided an assassination attempt in Mohali, Punjab on Tuesday. The incident occurred while Bains was at a restaurant in the city’s sector 79. Bains, a close associate of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and instrumental in shaping his career, filed a police complaint after unidentified attackers fired at him. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed.



Visuals from the scene showed shattered windows and a bullet lodged in the wooden frame, providing a glimpse of the intensity of the attack on Bunty Bains.



Speaking with Aaj Tak/India Today, Bunty Bains shared the frightening details of the incident. He disclosed that after the attack, he received a threatening phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The caller warned of dire consequences, including death, if the demand was not met.



The threat was reportedly attributed to Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster with suspected operations in Canada. Patial is associated with criminal groups led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha, known for their involvement in various illicit activities in Punjab.



The police are actively investigating the shooting incident.

Bunty Bains is recognised for playing a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous influential Punjabi singers, including the late Sidhu Moose Wala. His company used to handle Moose Wala's affairs while he was alive.



Significantly, Sidhu Moose Wala met a tragic end in a drive-by shooting in May 2022. The responsibility for the murder was claimed by gangster Goldy Brar