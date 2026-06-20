'Put Pakistan back on the FATF grey list,' Asaduddin Owaisi urges Modi government

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Narendra Modi government to leverage India's newly secured leadership position at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to restore Pakistan to the global financial watchdog's "grey list."

The statement follows the historic election of Vivek Agarwal, who has become the first Indian to serve as the Vice President of the FATF. While acknowledging this diplomatic milestone, the Hyderabad MP emphasized that the central government must immediately use this momentum to tighten the financial squeeze on Islamabad's state-sponsored terror networks.

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In a sharp assessment of current international counter-terrorism measures, Owaisi argued that unilateral designations carry limited weight on the global stage. He pointed out that American sanctions against regional militant groups fall short of the comprehensive pressure required to disrupt their operations entirely.

"Vivek Agarwal is the first Indian to have been elected Vice President of FATF,what @narendramodi government must do is to bring back Pakistan in Grey List. USA list of TRF is of no real use,UN listing is needed of TRF,Modi government should have & must have tried to list ISI also ,we must remember the Red Fort suicide blast of November 2025," Owaisi wrote in a social media post.

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Vivek Agarwal is the first Indian to have been elected Vice President of FATF,what @narendramodi government must do is to bring back Pakistan in Grey List.

USA list of TRF is of no real use,UN listing is needed of TRF,Modi government should have & must have tried to list ISI also… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 20, 2026

Asaduddin Owaisi has consistently maintained a fierce, zero-tolerance stance against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, repeatedly emphasizing that Indian Muslims completely reject Islamabad’s narratives.

Following the deadly April 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, the AIMIM chief sharply escalated his rhetoric, openly labeling Pakistan a "failed state" that acts like "ISIS" by executing indefensible massacres of innocent civilians. During high-profile diplomatic missions to Gulf nations, Owaisi heavily criticised Pakistan's military leadership for bragging about its nuclear capabilities while remaining a basket case that is "30 years behind India," starving its own impoverished citizens to fund cross-border militancy.