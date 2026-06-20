'RIL's future is in safe hands': Mukesh Ambani's BIG announcement on succession plan

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said the transfer of day-to-day management at the company is "almost complete", signalling that the succession process at the energy-to-education conglomerate has entered its final stages. Speaking to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, Ambani said his three children — Akash, Isha and Anant — have each completed three years on the board of RIL and now lead key business verticals.

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Ambani said Akash oversees the technology business, Isha heads the consumer business, and Anant is responsible for the energy portfolio. Stressing that the group would remain unified under the next generation, he said: "They are three bodies, one soul. Their soul is Reliance. One single indivisible Reliance, now and forever."

Describing the company’s future leadership as secure, Ambani told shareholders: "The future of your company is not only in safe hands, but in hands that will take Reliance to far greater heights."

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He added that around 500 young leaders in their 30s and 40s have been developed across the group’s businesses to support his three children and the next phase of growth. According to him, these leaders bring "domain expertise" and "technological fluency", along with what he described as the "first generation's passion".

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Although he said he continues to provide hands-on leadership, Ambani made it clear that the shift in daily responsibilities is now in its final stretch. His current term ends in April 2029. The three siblings have also become increasingly visible at RIL’s AGMs, where they have presented plans and updates on their respective divisions. Investor interest in Ambani’s AGM remarks remains high because these speeches are among the few occasions when he addresses shareholders directly on camera.

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Ambani had first spoken publicly about the succession plan at an in-house event in December 2021. In his latest remarks, he also sought to address any concern that the group’s businesses could move in different directions under the next generation, saying the siblings are working towards the wider growth of the Reliance ecosystem even while leading separate verticals.

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Ambani’s own rise to the top of Reliance came under difficult circumstances. He joined the company’s board in 1977, the year it was listed, at the age of 20, and became chairman and managing director after the death of his father and RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002. His succession was later complicated by a dispute with his younger brother Anil over control of the company after their father died intestate. With the latest transition now described as "almost complete", Ambani signalled that Reliance is nearing the final stage of its next leadership handover.