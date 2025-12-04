Putin highlights risks of Nato expansion, emphasizes Ukraine must not threaten Russian security

Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that NATO expansion is a direct threat to Russia, distinguishing it from other issues such as the Russian language, culture, religion, and territorial disputes. He explained, "NATO is a completely different matter. The Russian language, culture, religion, and territorial issues are all important topics, but NATO is something else entirely. We are not asking for anything exclusive for ourselves in this regard."

Advertisement

Putin reiterated Russia's long-standing demand that NATO cease its eastward expansion, specifically seeking assurances that Ukraine will not be granted membership. He also called for NATO to return to its pre-1997 status and stop deploying weapons near Russia’s borders. These comments were made in an interview with India Today and Aaj Tak at the Kremlin.

He emphasized the principle of international security that one nation’s safety should not come at the expense of another. "There are general agreements that the security of one state cannot be guaranteed by undermining the security of others. This idea may seem complex, but I will explain it simply," he said.

While acknowledging Ukraine’s right to defend itself, Putin argued that this should not come at Russia's expense. "Every country, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own defense mechanisms and ensure its security. Do we deny Ukraine this right? No. But it is unacceptable if this is done at the cost of our security," he stated.

Advertisement

Putin also reiterated that Ukraine’s interest in NATO membership poses a direct threat to Russia. "Ukraine believes it would benefit from joining NATO, but we see this as a threat to our security. Let’s find a way to secure Ukraine’s safety without threatening ours," he added.

The expansion of NATO remains a point of contention for Russia, especially with the inclusion of 14 former Warsaw Pact countries after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ukraine’s desire to join NATO stems from its need for reliable security guarantees, especially given its smaller military and defense budget compared to Russia. Ukrainian officials argue that NATO membership provides the best possible protection.

Putin maintained that Russia’s demands are neither unusual nor unreasonable. "We are not asking for anything extraordinary. We are simply insisting on the fulfillment of promises made to us," he said.

Advertisement

His comments reinforce Russia’s position that NATO’s expansion toward its borders is unacceptable, and any long-term security agreement must address the concerns of all parties involved.

Historically, both Russia and Ukraine were part of the Russian Empire before 1917 and later joined the Soviet Union. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Ukraine gained independence, and its eastern and western regions have since developed differing political orientations. The eastern part of Ukraine has remained closer to Russia, while the western region aligns more with the European Union. Russian-backed separatists control parts of eastern Ukraine, with Moscow recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, further escalating tensions and intensifying Ukraine’s interest in securing stronger security partnerships. Russia insists that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership would place NATO forces directly on its borders, which Moscow views as an unacceptable and direct threat to its national security.