'Quit a ₹65L job, came back richer': Developer's gamble pays off, netizens admire his courage

Quitting a high-paying job without a backup plan is often seen as risky, especially in India’s competitive tech industry. But for one Bengaluru-based software developer, the gamble paid off in unexpected ways.

The full stack developer, who was earning ₹65 lakh per annum, decided last year to step away from work. Instead of jumping into another role, he bought a used luxury car worth ₹20 lakh—originally priced at around ₹43 lakh—and spent six months travelling, driving, and living life on his own terms.

“Those months went by super fast, but honestly I don’t regret it at all,” he wrote in a Reddit post on r/indian_flex. “The break really reset me.”

Far from being a setback, the sabbatical left him more motivated than before. When he returned, he rejoined the same company—with a raise. “I feel way more motivated to work now. I also look at money differently; there’s a lot more respect for it,” he said.

The developer, who holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from a non-IIT/NIT college, is also planning a master’s in the US. For now, he has chosen to remain with his firm, which, he noted, offers pay structures and tax benefits that few Indian companies can match.

His post quickly gained attention, drawing praise from fellow Redditors. The story resonated with many who saw in it a rare example of work-life balance in an industry often plagued by burnout.

While some admired his courage to take time off, others viewed it as proof that breaks need not harm one’s career trajectory.

“Happy for you. Career breaks aren’t something to be afraid of. I think people are accepting of it. God bless you,” one user commented. Another called it “Truly a flex—if there was ever one. Break, enjoy, back at it without any negatives.”

Acknowledging the interest, the developer said he would share more details soon, particularly about the insights he gained during the break and how it shaped his perspective on money and work.