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Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'It is imperative for us to protect the flora and fauna around us'

Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'It is imperative for us to protect the flora and fauna around us'

The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'It is imperative for us to protect the flora and fauna around us'Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“It is imperative for us to protect the flora and fauna around us," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra’s powerful statement reflects a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and the urgent need to preserve local ecosystems.

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Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

When did Anand Mahindra say this quote?

Anand Mahindra said this during a speech at the Mahindra United World College near Pune, India

While addressing a gathering of students, teachers, parents, and the campus support staff, he broke off to talk about the adjacent 170-acre biodiversity park. Highlighting the core philosophy of his group.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote means that humans have an urgent and non-negotiable duty to protect the plants and animals sharing our environment. In his broader philosophy, Anand Mahindra explains that we cannot truly grow or progress as a society if we destroy the nature that sustains us.

 By safeguarding local biodiversity, we are not performing an act of charity; we are securing the essential balance of life, resources, and ecosystems that humans ultimately depend on to survive and thrive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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