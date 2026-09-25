SEBI allows PMS exposure to foreign securities: What products can clients access?

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What can PMS invest in overseas?

SEBI's approved framework specifically lists several categories of foreign securities that portfolio managers can access. These include listed overseas equity, debt securities, REITs, overseas mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and foreign government debt.

This means the permitted universe is not restricted to overseas stocks. PMS managers can potentially construct portfolios combining foreign equities with debt instruments and pooled investment products such as mutual funds, ETFs and index funds, depending on the investment approach adopted for clients.

Foreign REITs are also included in the permitted securities. This provides another route for exposure to overseas real estate markets through listed REIT instruments rather than directly owning physical property.

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The framework also includes foreign government debt, allowing PMS portfolios to access sovereign debt securities outside India. Overseas debt exposure could therefore form part of portfolios alongside foreign equity and market-linked investment products.

However, the permission comes with an important regulatory condition. Investments in foreign securities will be governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) and the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Part of a wider PMS overhaul

The overseas investment provision is one among several changes approved by SEBI to expand the investment flexibility available to PMS managers.

The new rules will also permit PMS managers to invest in IPOs and primary-market debt issuances. Discretionary PMS will additionally be able to invest up to 10% of a client's AUM in investment-grade, non-convertible, unlisted debt securities, subject to client consent.

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SEBI has also permitted greater flexibility for investments in exchange-traded derivatives, with exposure allowed up to 1.25 times the client's AUM.

The regulator is simultaneously simplifying the PMS rulebook. The new regulations have been reduced from 70 pages to 33 pages, a 53% reduction, while the word count has fallen by approximately 42%.

SEBI said the overhaul is intended to develop the PMS industry, ease compliance and consolidate regulatory provisions. The foreign securities provision therefore represents one part of a broader restructuring of how portfolio managers can manage client assets under the new framework.

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