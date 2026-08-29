Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: ‘The goal is not to be the best company in the world, but the best company for the world’ 

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Advertisement

Related Articles

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Advertisement

Deepinder Goyal discussed this philosophy during his January 2026 appearance on Raj Shamani's "Figuring Out" podcast. He emphasised that building the right culture is crucial from the start and addressed public debates regarding startup work culture and employee focus.

While he has consistently echoed these core principles across various leadership platforms over the years, his early 2026 interview specifically leveraged this theme to address public debates regarding startup work culture, company culture, and employee obsession.

What does this quote mean?

The quote emphasises that a company's ultimate success should be measured by its positive impact on society rather than its financial dominance or market share. Instead of focusing solely on outcompeting rivals to become the biggest global entity, the primary objective shifts toward solving real-world problems, creating sustainable ecosystems, and improving the lives of customers, employees, and communities.