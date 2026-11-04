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Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Every economic opinion is associated with a set of assumptions'

Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Every economic opinion is associated with a set of assumptions'

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: 'Every economic opinion is associated with a set of assumptions'US judge drops Adani fraud charges, questions how Justice Dept reached the decision to do so

“Every economic opinion is associated with a set of assumptions,” a quote by Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group.

Every economic opinion rests on hidden or explicit assumptions about markets, resources, and human behaviour.

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist and the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Adani built his business empire across sectors such as ports, logistics, energy, infrastructure, airports and cement.

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He began his entrepreneurial journey in the 1980s and established Adani Enterprises in 1988, initially focusing on commodities trading. Over the years, the business expanded into multiple industries, becoming a significant player in India’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

Under his leadership, the Adani Group has invested heavily in infrastructure development, renewable energy and logistics, reflecting its ambition to support India’s economic growth.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani said this during a March 2010 interview with Forbes, featured in a special segment titled "Billionaire Speaks Out".

When the interviewer asked him, "Whose economic opinion do you trust?", Adani responded with the quote, explaining that because global economic conditions change so rapidly, the assumptions underlying those opinions quickly become outdated—making it difficult to rely on any single expert's forecast.

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What does this quote mean?

The quote means that no economic theory or forecast is a universal truth; every market prediction or policy relies on specific baseline conditions to be accurate. Gautam Adani was highlighting that because the global economy changes so rapidly, the core assumptions behind any expert's opinion can become outdated almost overnight.

Instead of blindly trusting complex macroeconomic models, he argues for a more pragmatic approach that looks past theoretical speculation and focuses on real-world, tangible fundamentals like consumer demand, infrastructure growth, and national resource security.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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