India is a market for multibagger stocks, says Shankar Sharma; cautions against calling market bottom
India is a market for multibagger stocks, says Shankar Sharma; cautions against calling market bottom
"These kinds of things will keep happening. But I don't think by any stretch we should call this the beginning of a new bull market. I think there are still plenty of speed bumps ahead. So I don't think we are out of the woods yet," Shankar Sharma told Business Today.
The market veteran stressed that stock market investing requires full-time commitment and experience.
Shankar Sharma, Founder of GQuant and veteran market investor, believes it is too early to call a bottom in the Indian stock market, cautioning that the recent recovery in benchmark indices should not be mistaken for the beginning of a new bull market.
He attributed the recent gains to factors such as the listing of Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries' results and a moderation in oil prices. However, he said several hurdles remain for the market.
"These kinds of things will keep happening. But I don't think by any stretch we should call this the beginning of a new bull market. I think there are still plenty of speed bumps ahead. So I don't think we are out of the woods yet," Sharma told Business Today.
"I still believe that the markets will grind towards a period of very tepid returns, barring these intermittent rallies that we'll keep seeing for the next couple of years or so," he also said.
Amid this 'lull' in the Indian equity market, Sharma believes the common people may consider traditional investment avenues such as fixed deposits (FDs) and gold.
However, the market expert sees significant opportunities in Indian equities for investors who can identify the right stocks. He said India offers considerable scope for stock pickers, describing it as a market for multibagger stocks.
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Sharma also stressed that stock market investing requires full-time commitment and experience. He cautioned that it may not be suitable for people who are occupied with regular jobs, professions or businesses.
According to him, those who work as full-time market professionals and have the necessary experience may be better positioned to explore the opportunities available in the stock market.
"If you are a good stock picker, then India is the market for multibaggers," Sharma said.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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