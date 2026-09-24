Quote of the Day by Kunal Bahl: 'Entrepreneurship is a state of mind. You don’t need a big idea; you just need to start solving a problem'  

Who is Kunal Bahl?

Kunal Bahl is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Snapdeal, one of India’s prominent e-commerce companies. He is also the co-founder of Titan Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in startups across India.

Bahl co-founded Snapdeal in 2010 with Rohit Bansal. The company began as a daily-deals platform before evolving into an e-commerce marketplace. Under Bahl’s leadership, Snapdeal became one of the major players in India’s rapidly growing online retail sector.

Beyond building Snapdeal, Bahl has become an active investor and startup mentor. Through Titan Capital, he has backed several Indian startups, supporting founders across sectors including fintech, consumer technology, SaaS and other emerging businesses.

When was this quote said by Kunal Bahl?

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Kunal Bahl said this during an interview published by The Economic Times in May 2016.

At the time, Snapdeal was navigating a rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape in India. During the discussion, Bahl emphasised that the true barrier to entry for aspiring business owners isn't a lack of revolutionary concepts, but rather the hesitation to simply begin fixing real-world pain points.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that entrepreneurship is defined by action and execution rather than a single, monumental concept. You do not need to wait for a revolutionary, world-changing "lightbulb moment" to build a successful business.

Instead, it begins with a mindset shift—choosing to look at the world through the lens of a problem-solver. By identifying a genuine everyday frustration, an inefficiency, or a small gap in the market, you find a tangible place to begin.

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The true essence of being an entrepreneur lies in the willingness to take that very first step and start fixing the issue, as the business itself will naturally evolve, pivot, and grow once you are actively working in the real world.