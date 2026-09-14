Quote of the Day by Kunal Bahl: 'Strong fundamentals matter more than short-term growth'  

Who is Kunal Bahl?

Kunal Bahl is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Snapdeal, one of India’s prominent e-commerce companies. He is also the co-founder of Titan Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in startups across India.

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Bahl co-founded Snapdeal in 2010 with Rohit Bansal. The company began as a daily-deals platform before evolving into an e-commerce marketplace. Under Bahl’s leadership, Snapdeal became one of the major players in India’s rapidly growing online retail sector.

Beyond building Snapdeal, Bahl has become an active investor and startup mentor. Through Titan Capital, he has backed several Indian startups, supporting founders across sectors including fintech, consumer technology, SaaS and other emerging businesses.

When was this quote said by Kunal Bahl?

While this exact line is a central thesis he champions across his venture career, Kunal Bahl most famously and explicitly brought this specific comparison to the forefront during the 2017 Snapdeal pivot (dubbed "Snapdeal 2.0"), and has reinforced it heavily across major industry summits like the TiE Delhi-NCR Events.

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What does this quote mean?

At its core, this quote means that a company’s long-term survival, profitability, and operational health are far more valuable than temporary, artificial spikes in size, user count, or valuation. In the startup ecosystem, founders are frequently tempted by "short-term growth," which involves spending massive amounts of investor cash on heavy discounts and aggressive marketing to artificially acquire customers.